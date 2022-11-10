Paysafe reports Q3 results, tightens FY outlook
Nov. 10, 2022
- Paysafe press release (NYSE:PSFE): Q3 Adjusted net income of $29.2M
- Revenue of $366M (+3.5% Y/Y).
Paysafe also announced that it intends to hold a special meeting of shareholders on December 8, 2022 to seek approval for a 1-for-12 reverse stock split of the Company’s common shares and a corresponding decrease in the total number of authorized shares. If approved by shareholders, the reverse split is expected to be completed prior to year-end.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $95.5 million, decreased 10%; Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5% on a constant currency basis
- Total Payment Volume of $32.5 billion*, increased 5%
- Guidance FY22: Revenue of $1,483M – $1,491M from prior $1,470M-$1,490M vs. consensus of $1.47B; Adjusted EBITDA from prior $407M – $411M from prior $400M-$415M
- Q4 REVENUE of $370M-$378M vs. consensus of $370.81M; Adjusted EBITDA of $105M– $109M.
