Paysafe reports Q3 results, tightens FY outlook

Nov. 10, 2022 7:27 AM ETPaysafe Limited (PSFE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Paysafe press release (NYSE:PSFE): Q3 Adjusted net income of $29.2M
  • Revenue of $366M (+3.5% Y/Y).

  • Paysafe also announced that it intends to hold a special meeting of shareholders on December 8, 2022 to seek approval for a 1-for-12 reverse stock split of the Company’s common shares and a corresponding decrease in the total number of authorized shares. If approved by shareholders, the reverse split is expected to be completed prior to year-end.

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $95.5 million, decreased 10%; Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5% on a constant currency basis
  • Total Payment Volume of $32.5 billion*, increased 5%
  • Guidance FY22: Revenue of $1,483M – $1,491M from prior $1,470M-$1,490M vs. consensus of $1.47B; Adjusted EBITDA from prior $407M – $411M from prior $400M-$415M
  • Q4 REVENUE of $370M-$378M vs. consensus of $370.81M; Adjusted EBITDA of $105M– $109M.

