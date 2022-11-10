Alithya Group GAAP EPS of C$0.00, revenue of C$128.9M
Nov. 10, 2022 7:29 AM ETAlithya Group Inc. (ALYA), ALYA:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Alithya Group press release (NASDAQ:ALYA): Q2 GAAP EPS of C$0.00.
- Revenue of C$128.9M (+22.4% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 87.5% to C$9.4 million, or 7.3% of revenues, compared to C$5.0 million, or 4.8% of revenues, for the same quarter last year.
- Q2 bookings reached C$119.3 million, which translated into a book-to-bill ratio of 0.93 for the quarter, and on a trailing twelve months basis, bookings were C$497.1 million, which translated into a book-to-bill ratio of 1.02.
- Notwithstanding the ongoing global uncertainties, the Company has demonstrated its ability to navigate the crisis and maintain focus on its long-term strategic plan, which sets as a goal to consolidate its position to become a trusted leader in digital transformation.
Comments