MoneyLion reports Q3 results; revises FY22 guidance range

Nov. 10, 2022 7:33 AM ETMoneyLion Inc. (ML), ML.WSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • MoneyLion press release (NYSE:ML): Q3 net Loss of $21.0M in Q3 from $23.1M in Q2; Adj. EBITDA of -$14.3M in Q3 from -$18.5M in Q2.
  • New Customer adds of 780K; Total Customers grew 101% Year-over-Year to 5.4M.
  • Revenue of $88.75M (+100.7% Y/Y) misses by $1.07M.
  • Adjusted Revenue increased 103% to $85.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021.
  • "We are revising our full-year 2022 guidance and the timing of our Adjusted EBITDA breakeven target. We now expect full-year 2022 Adjusted Revenue of $320-$330 million vs. consensus of $337.88M and Adjusted EBITDA of -$70M - -$65M."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.