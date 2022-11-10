MoneyLion reports Q3 results; revises FY22 guidance range
- MoneyLion press release (NYSE:ML): Q3 net Loss of $21.0M in Q3 from $23.1M in Q2; Adj. EBITDA of -$14.3M in Q3 from -$18.5M in Q2.
- New Customer adds of 780K; Total Customers grew 101% Year-over-Year to 5.4M.
- Revenue of $88.75M (+100.7% Y/Y) misses by $1.07M.
- Adjusted Revenue increased 103% to $85.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021.
- "We are revising our full-year 2022 guidance and the timing of our Adjusted EBITDA breakeven target. We now expect full-year 2022 Adjusted Revenue of $320-$330 million vs. consensus of $337.88M and Adjusted EBITDA of -$70M - -$65M."
