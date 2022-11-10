Bakkt Holdings GAAP EPS of -$6.11, revenue of $12.9M
Nov. 10, 2022 7:35 AM ETBakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bakkt Holdings press release (NYSE:BKKT): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$6.11.
- Revenue of $12.9M (+41.8% Y/Y).
- Transacting accounts of 678,000 increased 21% Y/Y.
- “We are pleased with the momentum we are building with net revenue up 41% year-over-year and digital asset conversion volumes up 73% year-over-year” said Gavin Michael, President and CEO. “Our focus on execution is paying off and we are proud to have initial activations with our crypto capabilities. We are working closely with our partners to bring even more of them to market in the near-term. We are thrilled about the signing of the acquisition of Apex Crypto, which we expect will accelerate our growth plans post-close as it will significantly expand our client verticals and cryptocurrency product offering. We believe that Apex Crypto will be highly complementary with our platform and the acquisition will ultimately help us deliver long-term sustainable value for our partners, customers and shareholders.”
