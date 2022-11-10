Vox Royalty to acquire Canadian royalties from First Quantum Minerals

Nov. 10, 2022

  • Mining royalty company Vox Royalty (TSXV:VOX:CA) (NASDAQ:VOXR) is set to acquire from First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) (FM:CA) rights to a portfolio of up to four Canadian royalties for up to CAD650,000.
  • VOXR has executed a binding royalty sale and purchase agreement for the transaction.
  • Vox will issue CAD525K of Vox shares, being 164,319 common shares at CAD3.1950 per share.
  • Additional payments of CAD100,000 and CAD25,000 will be due and payable following the exercise of separate third-party option agreements, issuance of the Winston Lake and Norbec & Millenbach royalties to FQM and assignment of the Winston Lake and Norbec & Millenbach royalties to Vox.
