Vox Royalty to acquire Canadian royalties from First Quantum Minerals
Nov. 10, 2022 7:43 AM ETVox Royalty Corp. (VOX:CA), VOXRFQVLFBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Mining royalty company Vox Royalty (TSXV:VOX:CA) (NASDAQ:VOXR) is set to acquire from First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) (FM:CA) rights to a portfolio of up to four Canadian royalties for up to CAD650,000.
- VOXR has executed a binding royalty sale and purchase agreement for the transaction.
- Vox will issue CAD525K of Vox shares, being 164,319 common shares at CAD3.1950 per share.
- Additional payments of CAD100,000 and CAD25,000 will be due and payable following the exercise of separate third-party option agreements, issuance of the Winston Lake and Norbec & Millenbach royalties to FQM and assignment of the Winston Lake and Norbec & Millenbach royalties to Vox.
- Source: Press Release
Comments