Knight Therapeutics reports Q3 results; updates FY22 revenue guidance

Nov. 10, 2022 7:45 AM ETKnight Therapeutics Inc. (KHTRF), GUD:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Knight Therapeutics press release (OTCPK:KHTRF): Q3 net income was C$1.59M compared to net loss of C$8.59M for the same period in prior year.
  • Revenue of C$72.28M (-1.4% Y/Y).
  • As at September 30, 2022, Knight had C$145.14M in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, a decrease of C$4.36M or 3% as compared to December 31, 2021.
  • Gross margin of C$30.4M or 42% compared to C$37.77M or 51% in the same period in prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was C$9.01M, a decrease of C$8.33M or 48% over the same period in prior year.
  • For fiscal 2022, Knight has updated its guidance and expects to generate C$265 to C$275 million in revenue, an increase of C$5 million on the lower and upper range.

