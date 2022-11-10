Psyence receives CAD$1.22M subscription agreements
- Life science biotechnology company Psyence Group (OTCQB:PSYGF) said it has received subscription agreements for gross proceeds of CAD$1.22M.
- The agreements are from a consortium led by Brandon Kerzner. Brandon has a focus on investing in technology and life science advancement industries.
- PSYGF is seeking to raise up to CAD$3M and may upsize the financing at its discretion.
- The securities part of the non-brokered private placement will be subject to a four-month hold period.
- The net proceeds will be used to advance the company's palliative care clinical trial, drug development, production facility enhancement and for general working capital.
