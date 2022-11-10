Psyence receives CAD$1.22M subscription agreements

Nov. 10, 2022

  • Life science biotechnology company Psyence Group (OTCQB:PSYGF) said it has received subscription agreements for gross proceeds of CAD$1.22M.
  • The agreements are from a consortium led by Brandon Kerzner. Brandon has a focus on investing in technology and life science advancement industries.
  • PSYGF is seeking to raise up to CAD$3M and may upsize the financing at its discretion.
  • The securities part of the non-brokered private placement will be subject to a four-month hold period.
  • The net proceeds will be used to advance the company's palliative care clinical trial, drug development, production facility enhancement and for general working capital.
