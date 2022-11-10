ATAI Life Sciences GAAP EPS of -$0.22 beats by $0.01
Nov. 10, 2022
- ATAI Life Sciences press release (NASDAQ:ATAI): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.22 beats by $0.01.
- In Q3, ATAI continued to advance its programs and is looking forward to additional clinical milestones for the remainder of 2022 and beyond.
- As of now, eight compounds are in clinical development, paving the way for significant additional value inflection points over the next 6 to 12 months.
- Most notably in Q3, ATAI dosed the final patient in Phase 2a Proof-of-Concept trial of PCN-101 for treatment-resistant depression, with topline results on track expected around end of the year.
- Ended Q3 with a cash position of $304.1M, which combined with committed funding from the Hercules loan facility, is anticipated to provide cash runway into 2025.
