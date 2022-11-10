Despite its potential as a compelling M&A target, primary care provider Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) lost ~29% pre-market Thursday after Raymond James downgraded the stock, noting that the company issued its second consecutive guidance cut with its financials for Q3 2022.

Issuing its quarterly results on Wednesday after the close, Cano (CANO) projected its 2022 revenue to reach $2.70B – $2.75, a decline from the prior guidance of $2.85B –$2.90B mainly due to lower-than-expected revenue from new members.

And with an increase to the forecast for medical cost ratio, the company also lowered its 2022 EBITDA guidance to $150M – $160M from the ~$200M in the previous forecast.

“In short, we move to the sidelines amid a backdrop of deteriorating fundamentals, constricted financial flexibility, and the apparent lack of suitors,” Raymond James analysts led by John Ransom wrote.

Cano (CANO) became an attractive M&A prospect as industry heavyweights from Walgreens Boots (WBA) to CVS Health (CVS) moved to consolidate their footprint in primary care with recent acquisitions.

However, in October, the company shares plunged amid reports that CVS (CVS) had decided to walk away from a potential buyout deal.