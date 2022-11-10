5 stocks to watch on Thursday: NIO, AstraZeneca and more
Nov. 10, 2022 8:05 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO), AZN, ATVI, HUT, HUT:CAMSFT, VERUBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
Stock futures remain relatively neutral as they gear themselves up for the much-anticipated October CPI report that is due out shortly. While major averages position themselves for the latest inflation print, here are some stocks to watch on Thursday morning.
- NIO (NYSE:NIO) shares moved higher in early trading by 5.1% after the EV maker posted Q3 earnings. NIO delivered the Street with Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.30, which was a miss by $0.14. At the same time, the company also posted revenue of $1.83B (+32.6% Y/Y), which outdid forecasts by $50M.
- Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) gained 4.1% after delivering Q3 GAAP EPS of -C$0.12 and Revenue of C$31.67M (-37.1% Y/Y). The organization also outlined that it had mined 982 Bitcoin in Q3 2022, which represents an 8.5% increase compared to Q3 2021.
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) moved upward as the stock picked up 4.8% in premarket trading. The multinational pharmaceutical firm tracked higher as it stated that it will not submit an application seeking approval of its COVID vaccine Vaxzevria in the United States.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares have ticked higher by 0.6% as Raymond James upgraded the video game publisher, noting that the likelihood its deal with Microsoft (MSFT) still takes place.
- Veru Inc. (VERU) crashed on Thursday morning as the stock plummeted 61.7% after a group of independent experts at the FDA voted against granting the emergency use authorization for its oral COVID-19 therapy sabizabulin.
In broader financial news, major averages trade slightly higher in premarket trading, but direction will hinge on the October CPI print.
