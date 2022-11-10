5 stocks to watch on Thursday: NIO, AstraZeneca and more

Stock futures remain relatively neutral as they gear themselves up for the much-anticipated October CPI report that is due out shortly. While major averages position themselves for the latest inflation print, here are some stocks to watch on Thursday morning.

NIO ( NYSE: NIO 5.1% after the EV maker posted Q3 earnings. NIO delivered the Street with Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.30, which was a miss by $0.14. At the same time, the company also posted revenue of $1.83B (+32.6% Y/Y), which outdid forecasts by $50M.

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ: HUT 4.1% after delivering Q3 GAAP EPS of -C$0.12 and Revenue of C$31.67M (-37.1% Y/Y). The organization also outlined that it had mined 982 Bitcoin in Q3 2022, which represents an 8.5% increase compared to Q3 2021.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ: AZN 4.8% in premarket trading. The multinational pharmaceutical firm tracked higher as it stated that it will not submit an application seeking approval of its COVID vaccine Vaxzevria in the United States.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. ( NASDAQ: ATVI 0.6% as Raymond James upgraded the video game publisher, noting that the likelihood its deal with Microsoft (MSFT) still takes place.

as Raymond James upgraded the video game publisher, noting that the likelihood its deal with Microsoft (MSFT) still takes place. Veru Inc. (VERU) crashed on Thursday morning as the stock plummeted 61.7% after a group of independent experts at the FDA voted against granting the emergency use authorization for its oral COVID-19 therapy sabizabulin.

In broader financial news, major averages trade slightly higher in premarket trading, but direction will hinge on the October CPI print.