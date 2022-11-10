Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock fell 2.5% in Thursday premarket trading after BofA Securities analyst Nat Schindler downgraded the AI-driven lending platform to Underperform from Neutral following the company's weak Q3 results and disappointing Q4 guidance triggered by high interest rates.

"Although UPST's business model has shown tremendous growth in a benign credit environment, we are concerned about the company's ability to perform in an environment of rising rates," Schindler wrote in a note to clients.

During Q3, the $188.5M of loans it funded, dropped 48% from a year ago. UPST also continued to hold a significant number of loans on its balance sheet, he said.

"While it is unclear if this is the bottom for UPST (in the context of headwinds and rising rates) we believe any recovery in the online lending industry won't come until late 2023," Schindler wrote.

He cut his 2023 revenue estimate for Upstart (UPST) to $703M from $827M, on lower volume. His EPS estimate for 2022 was slashed to -$0.03 from his prior estimate of $0.98. 2023 EPS estimate goes to $0.30 from $1.64, and 2024 EPS estimate is increased to $2.25 from $1.83.

