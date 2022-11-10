mCloud Technologies upsized stock offering to raise $18M

Nov. 10, 2022
  • mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) on Thursday disclosed plans to raise $18M in upsized stock offering.
  • The tech platform said it has decided to increase the size of its non-brokered offering from $12.5M to $18M, priced at $1.14 per share.
  • Net proceeds are intended to be used to accelerate the deployment of the company's sustainability and decarbonization capabilities on Google Cloud.
  • "I am pleased by the strong interest we are seeing in this Offering. It is a testament to the strength of our strategic alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 and key customers such as Aramco," commented President and CEO Russ McMeekin.

