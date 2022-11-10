CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust GAAP EPS of -$1.17, revenue of $32.96M
Nov. 10, 2022 8:06 AM ETCorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust press release (NYSE:CORR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$1.17.
- Revenue of $32.96M (-11.0% Y/Y).
- “Our third quarter was characterized by steady performance from our predictable MoGas and Omega natural gas operations, where we are also evaluating expansion opportunities. We also reported improved volume on our Crimson assets as we continue to manage through disruptions in the global oil supply chain and operational issues with third-party infrastructure. We have initiated both cost efficiency measures and tariff increases on our California pipelines in response to this increased volatility, while maintaining our 2022 outlook calling for adjusted EBITDA of between $42.0 and $44.0 million,” said Dave Schulte, Chief Executive Officer.
Comments