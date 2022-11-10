Digi International Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.04, revenue of $106M beats by $5.6M
Nov. 10, 2022
- Digi International press release (NASDAQ:DGII): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $106M (+34.0% Y/Y) beats by $5.6M.
- Q1 Guidance: Revenues are estimated to be $101M to $105M vs. consensus of $100.51M; Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be $20.2M to $21.7M; Adjusted EPS is anticipated to be $0.41 to $0.44 per diluted share vs. consensus of $0.42, assuming a weighted average diluted share count of 36.7M shares.
- FY2023 Guidance: Projected revenue growth of 10% reflects continued supply chain constraints, with risks on macro economic conditions globally. ARR and Adjusted EBITDA to grow faster than revenue growth.
