RBC Bearings reports FQ2 earnings beat; issues Q3 guidance

Nov. 10, 2022 8:14 AM ETRBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC), RBCPBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • RBC Bearings press release (NYSE:RBC): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.93 beats by $0.27.
  • Revenue of $369.2M (+129.5% Y/Y) beats by $7.68M.
  • Second quarter EBITDA of 28.4% vs last year EBITDA of 26.1%; adjusted EBITDA of 29.5% vs last year adjusted EBITDA of 28.2%.
  • Backlog as of October 1, 2022 was $653.2 million compared to $456.7 million as of October 2, 2021 and $635.7 million as of July 2, 2022.
  • The company expects net sales to be approximately $348.0 million to $360.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 vs. consensus of $360.52M, compared to $267.0 million last year, a growth rate of 30.4% to 34.9%. Keep in mind our third quarter on average has less production days than the fourth quarter.

