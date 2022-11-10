Navios Maritime Non-GAAP EPS of $3.68 misses by $0.48, revenue of $322.39M

Nov. 10, 2022
  • Navios Maritime press release (NYSE:NMM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.68 misses by $0.48.
  • Revenue of $322.39M (+41.4% Y/Y).
  • Net cash from operating activities:
    • $219.1 million for Q3 2022
  • EBITDA:
    • $321.4 million for Q3 2022
  • Fleet update
  • $220.7 million acquisition of three newbuilding and one secondhand vessel
  • $272.0 million sale of six vessels with average age of 16 years
  • ~$3.2 billion in contracted revenue through 2036
    • ~$331.0 million from long-term charters contracted in Q3 2022
  • ~ $430.0 million new financing in Q3 2022
    • $330.0 million to finance acquisitions and newbuilding vessels
    • $100.0 million leasing facility refinancing existing facilities on 12 containerships

