Navios Maritime Non-GAAP EPS of $3.68 misses by $0.48, revenue of $322.39M
Nov. 10, 2022 8:18 AM ETNavios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Navios Maritime press release (NYSE:NMM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.68 misses by $0.48.
- Revenue of $322.39M (+41.4% Y/Y).
- Net cash from operating activities:
- $219.1 million for Q3 2022
- EBITDA:
- $321.4 million for Q3 2022
- Fleet update
- $220.7 million acquisition of three newbuilding and one secondhand vessel
- $272.0 million sale of six vessels with average age of 16 years
- ~$3.2 billion in contracted revenue through 2036
- ~$331.0 million from long-term charters contracted in Q3 2022
- ~ $430.0 million new financing in Q3 2022
- $330.0 million to finance acquisitions and newbuilding vessels
- $100.0 million leasing facility refinancing existing facilities on 12 containerships
