Mind Medicine GAAP EPS of -$0.56 beats by $0.03
Nov. 10, 2022 8:20 AM ETMind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Mind Medicine press release (NASDAQ:MNMD): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.56 beats by $0.03.
- As of September 30, 2022, MindMed had cash and cash equivalents totaling $154.5 million compared to $133.5 million as of December 31, 2021. MindMed believes its available cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to meet its operating requirements into the first half of 2025.
- Initiated Phase 2b dose-optimization trial in patients with Generalized Anxiety Disorder, with first patients dosed in Q3 2022 and key clinical readout expected in late 2023
- Advanced IND-enabling studies for MM-402 and initiated Phase 1 investigator-initiated trial in Q3 2022
