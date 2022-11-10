Mind Medicine GAAP EPS of -$0.56 beats by $0.03

Nov. 10, 2022 8:20 AM ETMind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Mind Medicine press release (NASDAQ:MNMD): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.56 beats by $0.03.
  • As of September 30, 2022, MindMed had cash and cash equivalents totaling $154.5 million compared to $133.5 million as of December 31, 2021. MindMed believes its available cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to meet its operating requirements into the first half of 2025.
  • Initiated Phase 2b dose-optimization trial in patients with Generalized Anxiety Disorder, with first patients dosed in Q3 2022 and key clinical readout expected in late 2023
  • Advanced IND-enabling studies for MM-402 and initiated Phase 1 investigator-initiated trial in Q3 2022

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.