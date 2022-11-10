Atlas Engineered Products to renew normal course issuer bid
Nov. 10, 2022 8:23 AM ETAtlas Engineered Products Ltd. (APEUF), AEP:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Atlas Engineered Products (OTCPK:APEUF) is set to renew its normal course issuer bid, and has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the renewal.
- The normal course issuer bid will commence Dec. 1 and end on Dec. 1, 2023.
- The company may purchase up to 4.73M shares at prevailing market price, representing up to 10% of the public float as of Nov. 2.
- The purchases will be made for cancellation.
- The company purchased for cancellation a total of 2.89M shares under the previous normal course issuer bid at a weighted average price of $0.553 per share.
- Source: Press Release
Comments