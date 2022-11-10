Beauty Health shares rise 7% after additional stock buyback with JP Morgan
Nov. 10, 2022 8:24 AM ETThe Beauty Health Company (SKIN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) has exercised option to repurchase additional $100M of its shares under the share purchase deal signed with JP Morgan Chase Bank.
- This will see the delivery of ~9.5M shares on the payment of $100M in cash, which compares to prior ~7.7M shares agreed upon the signing of initial $100M buyback announced on Sept. 27. That reflects the decline of more than 30% in Beauty Health Company (SKIN) stock price in the past 1-month.
- Final settlement of the accelerated share repurchase agreement is expected to occur by the end of Q2 2023.
- "We will remain in a strong cash position after the execution of this buyback...........As we head toward the end of the year, wrapping up an intentional two-year period of elevated investment in the business to build our infrastructure, we are well positioned to drive and accelerate profitable growth across the globe," commented President and CEO Andrew Stanleick.
- SKIN shares rose 7% in pre-market on Thursday.
