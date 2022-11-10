BioLineRx gets FDA review of stem cell therapy Aphexda for blood cancer patients

Nov. 10, 2022

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review BioLineRx's (NASDAQ:BLRX) application seeking approval of Aphexda (motixafortide) in stem cell mobilization (SCM) for autologous transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.
  • The FDA is expected to make a decision on the new drug application (NDA) by Sept. 9, 2023.
  • The NDA, which was submitted in September, was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called GENESIS, the Israeli company said in a press release on Thursday.
  • "The clinical outcomes demonstrated by our GENESIS Phase 3 study showed that nearly 90 percent of patients collected an optimal number of cells for transplantation following a single administration of APHEXDA and in only one apheresis session. We believe APHEXDA can become the standard of care in the multiple myeloma transplant setting," said BioLineRx CEO Philip Serlin.
