Jobless claims rise 7K to 225K
Nov. 10, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Initial Jobless Claims: +7K to 225K vs. 221K expected and 218K prior (prior from 217K).
- 4-week moving average was 218,750 down from 219,000.
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.493M vs. 1.475M consensus and 1.487M prior.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.0% for the week ending Oct. 29, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 205,027 in the week ending Nov. 5, an increase of 19,054 (or 10.2%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors has expected an increase of 12,181 (or 6.5%) from the previous week.
