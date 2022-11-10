Jobless claims rise 7K to 225K

Nov. 10, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments

Jobless claims memo stick and pile of documents.

designer491

  • Initial Jobless Claims: +7K to 225K vs. 221K expected and 218K prior (prior from 217K).
  • 4-week moving average was 218,750 down from 219,000.
  • Continuing jobless claims of 1.493M vs. 1.475M consensus and 1.487M prior.
  • The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.0% for the week ending Oct. 29, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
  • The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 205,027 in the week ending Nov. 5, an increase of 19,054 (or 10.2%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors has expected an increase of 12,181 (or 6.5%) from the previous week.
  • Recently, CPI inflation moderates in October to +7.7%, less than expected.

Comments (3)

