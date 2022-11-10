October Consumer Price Index: +0.4% vs. +0.7% expected and +0.4% prior.

Y/Y, CPI: +7.7% vs. +8.0% expected and +8.2% prior. That represents the smallest 12-month increase since January.

The index for shelter contributed more than half of the monthly increase in the headline number. Food and energy prices also increased in the month.

Core CPI: +0.3% vs. +0.5% expected and +0.5% prior. That rise is the slowest core M/M increase since September 2021, Charles Schwab Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders points out.

Y/Y, core CPI: +6.3% vs. +6.6% expected and +6.6% prior.

"This was the big drop I had been expecting, as year-over-year comparisons become more difficult for most categories with the shelter component, which accounts for nearly a third of the CPI index, the next to fall," said SA contributor Lawrence Fuller. "The difference between today's rental rate and the average in place has fallen to its long-term average, which means the core CPI should fall to 2-3% within the coming 6-12 months. The Fed's work is done."

That has traders expecting a 50-basis-point rate increase in the federal funds rate target range when the Federal Reserve meets next month. The CME FedWatch tool now has a 80.6% probability of a 50-bp rate hike, up from a 56.8% probability a day earlier.

"Today’s downside surprises in CPI mean that the Fed will most likely slow down from the next meeting," said Yimin Xu on behalf of Cestrian Capital Research. "One of the biggest drivers of CPI increase this month, Shelter, is also underweight in the Fed’s preferred PCE measure. This gives the Fed room to go for “just” the 50 basis points in the December FOMC, plus two consecutive 25-basis-point hikes in January and March 2023.

The shelter index increased 0.8% for the month and 6.9% Y/Y. The energy index increased 1.8% on a monthly basis, as gasoline and electricity rose, but natural gas declined.

The food index clocked a 0.6% monthly gain, with the food at home index up 0.4%.

The used cars and trucks index fell 2.4% M/M and increased 2.0% Y/Y, but new vehicles index increased 0.4% M/M and 8.4% Y/Y.

Earlier this month, Boston Fed President Susan Collins said it's too early to tell how high rates should go