lLI, CLSK and HLGN are among pre market gainers
- Motorsport Games (MSGM) +22% Postpones Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.
- Digital Turbine (APPS) +22% Q2 earnings call release
- Magnite (MGNI) +19% Q3 earnings call release.
- Huadi International Group (HUDI) +20%.
- Purple Innovation (PRPL) +19% Q3 earnings call release.
- Xunlei Limited (XNET) +18% Q3 earnings call release.
- Virax Biolabs Group (VRAX) +17%.
- Canoo (GOEV) +13% surges over 10% higher on ambitious production plans.
- Coupang (CPNG) +12% Q3 earnings call release.
- Rivian Automotive (RIVN) +8% Automotive rallies after earnings impress and stock stands apart from Tesla.
- Maverix Metals (MMX) +8% to acquire Maverix Metals in $606M deal.
- Magic Empire Global (MEGL) +7%.
- Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) +6% stock rides lower as rising ticket prices hurt attendance.
- Sono Group (SEV) +6% Automotive Aftermarket Confirm Long-term Europe-wide Partnership.
- Heliogen (HLGN) +6%.
- CleanSpark (CLSK) +4%.
- Li Auto (LI) +6%.
- XPeng (XPEV) +5% to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
- Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) +5% Q3 earnings call release
- Gevo (GEVO) +6%.
