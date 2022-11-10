AcuityAds Holdings GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.05, revenue of $28.95M beats by $6.58M
- AcuityAds Holdings press release (NASDAQ:ATY): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $28.95M (+5.3% Y/Y) beats by $6.58M.
- Third quarter 2022 gross margin was 51.4%, compared to 51.9% for the same period in 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $4.4 million in the prior year. The decline of Adjusted EBITDA was fully anticipated, as management made the strategic decision to increase our investments in R&D, sales and marketing given the early success of illumin.
- At September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $88.2 million, compared to $102.2 million as of December 31, 2021, reflecting share repurchases during the previous quarters.
