AcuityAds Holdings GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.05, revenue of $28.95M beats by $6.58M

Nov. 10, 2022 8:38 AM ETAcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY), AT:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • AcuityAds Holdings press release (NASDAQ:ATY): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $28.95M (+5.3% Y/Y) beats by $6.58M.
  • Third quarter 2022 gross margin was 51.4%, compared to 51.9% for the same period in 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $4.4 million in the prior year. The decline of Adjusted EBITDA was fully anticipated, as management made the strategic decision to increase our investments in R&D, sales and marketing given the early success of illumin.
  • At September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $88.2 million, compared to $102.2 million as of December 31, 2021, reflecting share repurchases during the previous quarters.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.