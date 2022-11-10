Altria is a Sell at UBS because consumers are downtrading

UBS downgraded Altria Group (NYSE:MO) to a Sell rating from Neutral as it warned on the impact of macroeconomic pressures on sales.

Analyst Andrei Condrea and team said signs point to continued weakness in the tobacco sector, which they think is not fully reflected in the consensus estimate on Altria.

In particular, UBS sees underperformance in cigarettes due to downtrading by consumers away from premium products and pressure on smokeless products from nicotine pouches, Altria (MO) is also noted to be lacking any material next- gen product offering.

On average, UBS is about 4% below consensus marks for Altria's (MO) sales and EPS for the next five years.

UBS reduced its price target on MO to $38 from $43, which factored in the anticipated sales pressure from downtrading and a higher average cost of capital.

The Wall Street analyst scorecard on Altria (MO) shows 6 Buy-equivalent ratings, 11 Hold-equivalent ratings, and 2 Sell-equivalent ratings.

Shares of Altria (MO) fell 1.15% in premarket action to $44.75 vs. the 52-week trading range of $40.35 to $57.05.