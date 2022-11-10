Sono Motors gains on long-term Europe-wide partnership with Bosch
Nov. 10, 2022 8:44 AM ETSono Group N.V. (SEV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Sono Motors (NASDAQ:SEV) shares gained 10% Thursday morning after the German solar mobility OEM signed a long-term Europe-wide partnership with Bosch Automotive Aftermarket.
- The companies will collaborate on the service and repair of Sono Motor’s solar EV Sion within the framework of the Bosch Car Service workshop concept.
- During the launch phase in Germany, 50 Bosch car services will be trained and qualified as authorized service centers for the Sion. More European Countries are to follow in the course of the subsequent rollout.
- Additionally, Sono Motors (SEV) plans to provide all of the ~22,000 Independent car repair shops in Germany with an abridged version of the Sion's factory service manual.
