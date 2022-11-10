3D Systems & ALM to accelerate material adoption, drive manufacturing industry growth
Nov. 10, 2022
By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- 3D Systems (DDD) and ALM joins hands to expand access to industry-leading 3D printing materials.
- ALM will add 3D Systems’ DuraForm PAx material to its portfolio, providing its customers access to a unique copolymer specifically designed for use with available Selective Laser Sintering (or SLS) technologies.
- “We have long pursued a strategy of using our engineering expertise in formulating and producing high quality powders for Additive Manufacturing, providing the broadest portfolio of SLS materials on the market for all OEMs,” said Donnie Vanelli, president at ALM. “Now, our collaboration with 3D Systems expands the market’s material options opening up new applications and opportunities for AM industry.”
