Azul Non-GAAP EPADR of -$0.72 misses by $0.04, revenue of R$4.4B

Nov. 10, 2022 8:47 AM ETAzul S.A. (AZUL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Azul press release (NYSE:AZUL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADR of -$0.72 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of R$4.4B (+61.8% Y/Y).
  • We also had record PRASK and RASK, up 42.1% and 34.8% respectively compared to 3Q21, even with a 22.4% growth in passenger traffic over a capacity increase of 19.5%. As a result, load factor in the quarter reached 81.8%, 1.9 percentage points higher year over year.
  • Yield was also at record levels, reaching R$48.13 cents, an increase of 38.7% compared to 3Q21 and 36.5% versus 3Q19.
  • CASK in 3Q22 was 38.39 cents, up 28.8% compared to 3Q21, mainly due to the 85.3% increase in fuel prices and 7.2% inflation over the past twelve months.
  • Productivity measured in ASKs per FTE increased 8.2% versus 3Q21 and fuel consumption per ASK dropped 2.4% in the same period as a result of the higher number of fuel-efficient aircraft in our fleet.

