BrainStorm plunges 76% as FDA declines marketing application for ALS therapy

Nov. 10, 2022 9:05 AM ETBrainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)AMLXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

FDA Headquarters - White Oak Campus

Updated to add latest share price move

  • BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI), a biotech focused on cellular therapies, announced Thursday that the FDA did not accept its New Biologics License Application (BLA) for NurOwn as a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a rare neurological disease.
  • After a brief trading halt, the company shares lost ~76% pre-market in reaction to the news.
  • While issuing a so-called refusal to file letter, the regulator has, however, indicated that BrainStorm (BCLI) could request a Type A meeting to discuss its contents.
  • "The company intends to request a Type A meeting and looks forward to continued discussions with the FDA," Chief Executive Chaim Lebovits said.
  • BrainStorm (BCLI) has backed the marketing application with data from its Phase 3 NurOwn trial, which was designed to evaluate the repeat doses of NurOwn in 189 ALS patients.
  • Read: In September, the FDA approved Relyvrio ALS therapy from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) on the advice of an advisory committee which, however, initially rejected it in March.

