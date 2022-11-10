Roche makes COVID At-Home Test available OTC under Pilot brand
- Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) said its COVID-19 At-Home Test which Americans received via the U.S. government will now be available over-the-counter (OTC) nationwide under a new name and brand called Pilot.
- Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Test is the first OTC launched by Roche Diagnostics in the U.S. The test is distributed by Roche Diagnostics and is available at CVS, Amazon and in the Optum Store, the Swiss company said in a press release on Thursday.
- The test received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Dec. 24, 2021, and is manufactured by SD Biosensor, Roche noted.
- The test uses an anterior nasal swab sample which can be self-tested by individuals and provides results in about 20 minutes, the company added.
