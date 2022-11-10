AMERCO, Bumble, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional among premarket losers' pack
- AMERCO (UHAL) -90% on FQ2 earnings release.
- Veru (VERU) -62% as trading resumes after AdCom snub for COVID-19 therapy.
- Apyx Medical (APYX) -42% on Q3 earnings release.
- Vacasa (VCSA) -30% on Q3 earnings release.
- Cano Health (CANO) -28% on Q3 earnings release; Raymond James downgrades on guidance cut.
- Organogenesis (ORGO) -27% on Q3 earnings release.
- Edgio (EGIO) -26% on Q3 earnings release.
- BigBear.ai (BBAI) -20% on Q3 earnings release.
- Desktop Metal (DM) -16% on Q3 earnings release.
- Bumble (BMBL) -14% on Q3 earnings release.
- Nautilus (NLS) -12% on FQ2 earnings release.
- EQRx (EQRX) -13% on Q3 earnings release.
- Telos (TLS) -10%.
- NGL Energy Partners (NGL) -9% on FQ2 earnings release.
- B&G Foods (BGS) -9% on Q3 earnings release.
- Digital Brands (DBGI) -5%.
- Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) -9%.
- Azul (AZUL) -8% on Q3 earnings release.
- BRF (BRFS) -8% on Q3 earnings release.
- Histogen (HSTO) -8%.
- Phunware (PHUN) -8%.
- Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) -7% as `Red Wave' doesn't happen.
- Coeur Mining (CDE) -7% on Q3 earnings release.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) -6%.
- Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) -6%.
