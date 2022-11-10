Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) announced the resignation of CEO Ozan Dokmecioglu on Thursday.

The company cited “violations of the Company's Code of Conduct that were unrelated to strategy, operations or financial reporting” as the impetus for the exit. Current executive chairman Bob Gamgort will assume the CEO role, resuming duties he had left to Dokmecioglu in July.

"Keurig Dr Pepper's Code of Conduct is built on a foundation of ethics, integrity and personal responsibility. Every employee, without exception, is accountable for knowing and following the Code," said Paul S. Michaels, Lead Director of the KDP Board. "Bob's vision and leadership have driven KDP's success as a modern beverage company to date, and the Board is grateful for his willingness to return as CEO."

Dokmecioglu’s specific conduct violation was not disclosed.

