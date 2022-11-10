Metallic Minerals acquires additional claims at La Plata copper-silver-gold project in Colorado, USA
- Metallic Minerals (OTCQB:MMNGF) has acquired a 100% interest in six patented mineral claims (or 78.2 acres), known as the Morning Star property, within the La Plata mining district of southwestern Colorado.
- Subject to final TSX approval, Metallic Minerals (OTCPK:MLMZF) will acquire a 100% interest in the Morning Star property for a one-time cash payment totaling $35,000 and the issuance of an aggregate of 275,000 shares of Metallic Minerals following regulatory approval.
- Scott Petsel, Metallic Minerals President stated, "This acquisition comes on the heels of the recently completed 2022 field program, which focused on resource expansion drilling at the Allard Deposit and included property-wide ground-based induced polarization and resistivity geophysical surveys. Along with the results from the 2022 La Plata drill program and field work, which are expected to come in over the next couple of months, these newly acquired claims will be incorporated into the development of our 2023 exploration season plans and targeting."
