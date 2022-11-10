Cabaletta Bio GAAP EPS of -$0.39 beats by $0.09

Nov. 10, 2022 9:00 AM ETCabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Cabaletta Bio press release (NASDAQ:CABA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.39 beats by $0.09.
  • As of September 30, 2022, Cabaletta had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $85.9 million, compared to $122.2 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Research and development expenses were $8.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $8.2 million for the same period in 2021.
  • General and administrative expenses were $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $3.4 million for the same period in 2021.

