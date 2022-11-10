Jerash Holdings GAAP EPS of $0.14, revenue of $37.8M
Nov. 10, 2022 9:01 AM ETJerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Jerash Holdings press release (NASDAQ:JRSH): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.14.
- Revenue of $37.8M fell 17.3% year-over-year, primarily due to lower sales to its two major customers and higher inflation and inventory levels reported in the U.S.
- "General market conditions throughout the global retail sector continued to be impacted by inflationary pressures and higher interest rates, which have weakened consumer demand." - Chairman and CEO Sam Choi
- Q2 gross margin was 18.3%, compared with 22.1% in the same quarter last year, primarily driven by the lower proportion of export orders during quarter that typically generate higher margin.
- Going forward, Jerash said it remains "conservative" with forecasting, and expects Q3 2023 revenue to be in the range of $33M to $35M, with gross margin for the full year to be in the range of 16 percent to 18 percent.
