Jerash Holdings GAAP EPS of $0.14, revenue of $37.8M

Nov. 10, 2022 9:01 AM ETJerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Jerash Holdings press release (NASDAQ:JRSH): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.14.
  • Revenue of $37.8M fell 17.3% year-over-year, primarily due to lower sales to its two major customers and higher inflation and inventory levels reported in the U.S.
  • "General market conditions throughout the global retail sector continued to be impacted by inflationary pressures and higher interest rates, which have weakened consumer demand." - Chairman and CEO Sam Choi
  • Q2 gross margin was 18.3%, compared with 22.1% in the same quarter last year, primarily driven by the lower proportion of export orders during quarter that typically generate higher margin.
  • Going forward, Jerash said it remains "conservative" with forecasting, and expects Q3 2023 revenue to be in the range of $33M to $35M, with gross margin for the full year to be in the range of 16 percent to 18 percent.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.