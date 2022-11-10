Startek to sell majority stakes in Saudi's Contact Centre JV at SAR 450M

Nov. 10, 2022
  • Startek (NYSE:SRT) has agreed to sell its indirect 51% stakes in Contact Centre Company, a joint venture with Saudi Telecom that operates in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
  • The move comes in acceptance of final bid by Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company which further seeks to acquire the remaining 49% Saudi Telecom's ownership.
  • Transaction is based on the Contact Centre Company's enterprise value of SAR 450M, on debt free and cash free basis, to be paid in cash.
  • However, it's a proposed acquisition and remains subject to negotiations, terms and satisfaction of conditions for closing.
  • Earlier in the week, Startek (SRT) reported earnings and revenue miss in its third quarter results.

