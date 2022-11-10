Hut 8 Mining Q3 revenue slides 37% Y/Y on lower bitcoin prices, higher power costs

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) stock perked up 8.7% in Thursday premarket trading even after its third-quarter earnings and revenue tumbled from a year ago against a backdrop of a decline in bitcoin's (BTC-USD) price and a rise in power costs. Still, its BTC production climbed due to an increase in its average hashrate.

Q3 EPS of -C$0.12 (-US$0.12), missing the average analyst estimate of -C$0.07, dropped from $0.16 in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021.

Revenue of C$31.67M, falling short of the C$34.7M consensus, slid from C$50.34M.

Cost of revenue, consisting of site operating costs and depreciation, was C$45.6M in Q3, up from C$21.2M in Q3 202.

The company mined 982 bitcoins (BTC-USD) in Q3, an 8.5% increase compared to Q3 2021 amid an increase in hashrate from the expansion of its mining fleet and mining activities.

Mining profit, though, was C$9.3M compared with C$33.51M a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA plunged to C$2.08M from C$30.72M in Q3 of last year.

Perhaps HUT stock caught a bid as bitcoin (BTC-USD) erased some losses following October's inflation figure that moderated Y/Y.

Conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET.

