TechTarget crashes 23% after Q3 results, Deutsche Bank downgrades

Nov. 10, 2022 9:09 AM ETTechTarget, Inc. (TTGT)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
  • TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares crashed more than 23% on Thursday after the marketing company posted third-quarter results that were mixed, leading to investment firm Deutsche Bank to downgrade the stock.
  • Analyst Brad Zelnick lowered his rating on TechTarget (TTGT) shares to hold from buy and slashed the price target to $45 from $85, noting its high exposure to tech sales and marketing, along with subpar results and guidance were enough to warrant a downgrade.
  • "The slowdown in spend began post Labor day and was broad-based, though brand spend from a product perspective and EMEA from a geo perspective both saw outsized pressure," Zelnick wrote in a note to clients.
  • "We expect persistent IT spending headwinds and technology firms cutting back on sales & marketing to continue weighing on TechTarget's otherwise strong value proposition," Zelnick added.
  • On Wednesday, TechTarget (TTGT) said it earned 46 cents per share on $77.4M in revenue in the third-quarter, compared to estimates of 35 cents per share on $80.02M.

