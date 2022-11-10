Deutsche Telekom AG Non-GAAP EPS of €0.48, revenue of €28.98B

Nov. 10, 2022 9:10 AM ETDeutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY), DTEGFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Deutsche Telekom AG press release (OTCQX:DTEGY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.48.
  • Revenue of €28.98B (+8.8% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA AL grew by 6.8 % to €30.2B. In organic terms, it increased by 0.7 %.
  • In view of the sound business performance, we are again raising our guidance for adjusted EBITDA AL of the Group for the 2022 financial year. Instead of around €37 billion, we now expect to post adjusted EBITDA AL of more than €37 billion. We are also raising our guidance for adjusted earnings per share, which we now expect to surpass €1.50.

