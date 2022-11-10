Deutsche Telekom AG Non-GAAP EPS of €0.48, revenue of €28.98B
Nov. 10, 2022 9:10 AM ETDeutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY), DTEGFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Deutsche Telekom AG press release (OTCQX:DTEGY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.48.
- Revenue of €28.98B (+8.8% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA AL grew by 6.8 % to €30.2B. In organic terms, it increased by 0.7 %.
- In view of the sound business performance, we are again raising our guidance for adjusted EBITDA AL of the Group for the 2022 financial year. Instead of around €37 billion, we now expect to post adjusted EBITDA AL of more than €37 billion. We are also raising our guidance for adjusted earnings per share, which we now expect to surpass €1.50.
