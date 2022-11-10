Dynatronics GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.02, revenue of $12.05M beats by $0.24M
Nov. 10, 2022 9:10 AM ETDynatronics Corporation (DYNT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Dynatronics press release (NASDAQ:DYNT): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $12.05M (-2.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.24M.
- Dynatronics reaffirmed net sales guidance for fiscal year ‘23 of $45 million to $48 million. The midpoint of this range is a 5% improvement over the Company's $44.3 million net sales in fiscal year ‘22. The Company expects the distribution of net sales across the quarters in fiscal year ‘23 to align with historical trends, which are highest in the first quarter, lower in the second and third quarters, with a bounce back in the fourth quarter.
