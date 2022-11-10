UCB touts positive late-stage data for bimekizumab in several indications
Nov. 10, 2022 9:52 AM ETUCB SA (UCBJF)UCBJYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- UCB (OTCPK:UCBJF) said phase 3 data from three trials on its monoclonal antibody bimekizumab indicate its effectiveness for psoriatic arthritis, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.
- Data from one trial showed that treatment with bimekizumab led to clinical joint and skin clearance responses in active psoriatic arthritis patients over a year.
- In two other trials for non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis and ankylosing spondylitis over 52 weeks, the biologic led to improvement in the signs and symptoms of disease, such as suppression of inflammation and improvements in physical function and quality of life.
- Bimekizumab is approved in the EU under the name Bimzelx for plaque psoriasis.
- In May, the US FDA issued a Complete Response Letter to UCB (OTCPK:UCBJY) for bimekizumab for plaque psoriasis due to a need for pre-approval inspection observations.
