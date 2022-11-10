UCB touts positive late-stage data for bimekizumab in several indications

Nov. 10, 2022 9:52 AM ETUCB SA (UCBJF)UCBJYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

MRI sacroiliac articulation. Study of ankylosing spondyloarthritis patient.

Leonid Eremeychuk/iStock via Getty Images

  • UCB (OTCPK:UCBJF) said phase 3 data from three trials on its monoclonal antibody bimekizumab indicate its effectiveness for psoriatic arthritis, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.
  • Data from one trial showed that treatment with bimekizumab led to clinical joint and skin clearance responses in active psoriatic arthritis patients over a year.
  • In two other trials for non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis and ankylosing spondylitis over 52 weeks, the biologic led to improvement in the signs and symptoms of disease, such as suppression of inflammation and improvements in physical function and quality of life.
  • Bimekizumab is approved in the EU under the name Bimzelx for plaque psoriasis.
  • In May, the US FDA issued a Complete Response Letter to UCB (OTCPK:UCBJY) for bimekizumab for plaque psoriasis due to a need for pre-approval inspection observations.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.