Werewolf Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.40 beats by $0.20, revenue of $4.97M beats by $0.9M
Nov. 10, 2022 9:26 AM ETWerewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Werewolf Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:HOWL): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.40 beats by $0.20.
- Revenue of $4.97M beats by $0.9M.
- As of September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents decreased to $140.5 million, compared to $157.5 million as of December 31, 2021. Based on updated forecasting, the Company has extended its runway to project that its existing cash and cash equivalents, together with anticipated collaboration revenue and access to the term loan agreement with Pacific Western Bank, will be sufficient to fund its operational expenses and capital expenditure requirements through at least the second quarter of 2024
