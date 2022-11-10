Tech ETFs fly high after softer CPI print

Big tech and innovation-based exchange traded funds surged higher on Thursday morning off the back of softer than forecasted inflation data.

The latest report showed overall inflation levels cooling off, which Wall Street took as a sign that Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve may now look to take their foot off the gas pedal and reel in its aggressive stance on future rate decisions.

As a result, popular funds that track the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) such as the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) and some of the largest tech focused funds such as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) and Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) have soared.

Early on and QQQ has gained 4.8%, while XLK and VGT jumped higher by 5.1% and 5.4%.

Other tech focused funds that have popped include: (IYW) +5.9, (SMH) +5.9%, (SOXX) +6%, (NYSEARCA:ARKK) +9.5%, (CIBR) +4.5%, (FTEC) +5.3%, (RYT) +5.1%, and (SKYY) +8.1%.

Shortly after the announcement the target rate probability for the December 14th Fed meeting swung to an 80.6% probability for a 50-basis point hike compared to a now 19.4% probability of an excepted 75-basis point rate hike.

The October CPI report came in at +7.7% Y/Y, lower than the anticipated 8.0% Y/Y figure. Moreover, levels on Core CPI also contracted. See the complete October Consumer Price Index report here.