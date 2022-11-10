Candel Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.30 beats by $0.10

Nov. 10, 2022 9:30 AM ETCandel Therapeutics, Inc. (CADL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Candel Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:CADL): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.30 beats by $0.10.

  • Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022 were $77.2 million compared to $82.6 million as of December 31, 2021, and reflects the receipt of $20.0 million from the term loan with Silicon Valley Bank in February 2022. Based on current plans and assumptions, the Company expects that its existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its current operating plan into the first quarter of 2024.

