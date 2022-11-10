Canadian Tire GAAP EPS of C$3.14, revenue of C$4.23B
Nov. 10, 2022 9:34 AM ETCanadian Tire Corporation, Limited (CDNTF), CTC:CACTRBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Canadian Tire press release (OTCPK:CDNTF): Q3 GAAP EPS of C$3.14.
- Revenue of C$4.23B (+8.2% Y/Y).
- Q3 CTR comparable sales were up 0.7% from a year ago.
- Q3 retail revenue was C$3.87B, up 7.4%.
- In its financial services unit, gross margin was C$218.1M, an increase of C$18.6M, or 9.3% compared to the prior year, from strong revenue growth, partially offset by higher net impairment losses.
- During Q3, CT REIT announced three new investments totalling C$47M, adding ~192,000 sqft of incremental gross leasable area to its portfolio.
- The company increased its annual dividend to C$6.90 per share commencing in March 2023, and quarterly dividend of C$1.725 per share on its Class A non-voting shares and common shares.
- Canadian Tire to repurchase an additional C$500M to C$700M of its Class A non-voting shares.
