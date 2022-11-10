EQRx falls 15% after Q3 updates to pipeline

Nov. 10, 2022 9:34 AM ETEQRx, Inc. (EQRX)GTHXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX), a biotech focused on oncology, dropped ~15% in the morning hours Thursday after its Q3 2022 financials as investors reacted to the pipeline updates the company announced in response to FDA feedback.

Notable updates include a decision to drop the development of its cancer regimen sugemalimab plus chemotherapy for Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer in the U.S. after the FDA indicated the need for data from a second Phase 3 trial to support a regulatory filing.

The company also announced that an interim comparison of the monotherapy arms in its ongoing Phase 3 trial for aumolertinib would not support its filing for a monotherapy indication in EGFR-mutated NSCLC.

However, final results from this U.S.-led three-arm trial could support combination and monotherapy use for aumolertinib, EQRx (EQRX) added, intending to file for its FDA approval in 2027 based on regulatory feedback.

As a result, the company has decided to prioritize its efforts on developing aumolertinib and lerociclib as a combination regimen for lung, breast, and other cancers.

EQRx (EQRX) plans to introduce a market-based pricing approach for epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor aumolertinib and small molecule lerociclib, licensed from G1 Therapeutics (GTHX).

Regarding liquidity, the company reported $1.5B of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of Sep. 30 and projected its cash runway into 2028 beyond the previous guidance of 2025.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.