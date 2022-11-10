Philly Fed's Harker sees rate-hike pace slowing in coming months

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said Thursday expects the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes in coming months, "in light of the cumulative tightening we have achieved."

The Federal Open Market Committee has raised the federal funds rate targets range 375 basis points since March, with the last four hikes at 75-bp each.

"But I want to be clear: A rate hike of 50 basis points would still be significant," he added. Since 1983, the Federal Open Market Committee has raised its target range 88 time. Of those, 75 of them have been less than 50 bps, he noted.

And when the Fed does stop raising rates, "at some point next year, I expect we will hold at a restrictive rate for a while to let monetary policy do its work," Harker said. "It will take a while for the higher cost of capital to work its way through the economy."

After that, the Fed could tighten policy more if the data warrants, he added. "What we really need to see is a sustained decline in a number of inflation indicators before we let up on tightening monetary policy," he said.

Harker now expects that core PCE inflation will be ~4.8% for 2022, ~3.5% in 2023, and 2.5% in 2024.

The tighter monetary policy will lead to a slightly higher unemployment rate. He expects the unemployment rate to peak next year at 4.5%, then fall to 4% in 2024. Recall that the October 2022 unemployment rate is 3.7%, near 50-year lows.

He forecasts flat GDP for this year, 1.5% growth for next, and ~2% growth in 2024.

The Philly Fed head re-affirmed the central bank's commitment to bringing down inflation. "Our resolve is strong, and our goal of stable prices and maximum employment is achievable," he said.

Earlier, CPI inflation moderates in October to +7.7%, giving Fed room for smaller hikes