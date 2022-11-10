Markdowns on apparel appeared to flow through in the latest CPI report as many manufacturers deal with elevated inventory levels.

Per the BLS, the apparel index fell 0.7% over the month of October, after declining 0.3% in September. The accelerating declines in prices across the industry comes as many retailers look to promotions to promote holiday sales and also clear inventory after a stark buildup into 2022.

For example, Target (NYSE:TGT) noted that it began its “Holiday Price Match Guarantee” in early October this year, earlier than ever before. Similar actions to clear inventory have been indicated by the likes of TJX Companies (TJX), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Urban Outfitters (URBN), VF Corp (VFC), Nordstrom (JWN), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Burlington Stores (BURL), and more.

“A massive overhang of inventory across the retail industry has driven a huge surge in promotional activity at other retailers,” Burlington Stores (BURL) CEO Michael O’Sullivan said in late August, bluntly explaining the industry dynamics.

As of late, footwear manufacturers Nike (NKE), Under Armour (UAA), and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) have headlined inventory overhang warnings. The latter noted a 63% rise in inventory from the prior year in a recent pre-announcement, for example.

Even Walmart (WMT) has highlighted its pursuit of deep discounts.

"We’re taking additional pricing actions in Q3 to improve inventory levels in the back half of the year, and we built in more conservative category mix assumptions within our guidance,” CFO John David Rainey said in August.

Read more on earnings expectations for Walmart as it prepares to report next week.