Edgio nears 52-week low on Q3 earnings miss, Q4 revenue below estimates
Nov. 10, 2022 9:43 AM ETEdgio, Inc. (EGIO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) is trading ~39% lower after Q3 result missed estimates and forecast Q4 revenue well below estimates.
- Stock nears its 52-week low price of 96 cents.
- The company expects revenue between $109M and $114M vs $130.66M consensus.
- Quarterly revenue rose 119.6% Y/Y to $121.2M and missed estimates by $0.49M. While, Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.19 missed by $0.09.
- The current macro environment has made us more cautious in the near term and we anticipate companies will delay or defer capital spending in the fourth quarter. This could impact our ISP deployments which depend on capital investments from these clients. Additionally, while we are progressing well on the integration of our Edgecast acquisition, we have seen some churn across a group of smaller customers. This is not unusual during an acquisition of this magnitude,” said Stephen Cumming, Chief Financial Officer.
- Cash equivalents and marketable securities were $70.8M for the third quarter.
