Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares gained 36% on Thursday after the mobile growth and optimization firm reported second quarter earnings that exceeded Bloomberg estimates.

The company generated adjusted net income of $35M, with all-time high adjusted EBITDA margin of 28%. Results exceeded the midpoints of the firm's own profitability guidance for the quarter.

Revenue of 174.9M was down 7% year-on-year, with AGP business growing 6% "despite a softer ad market", the company said in the earnings call. ODS segment was down 16% over prior year, largely driven by the near-term headwinds as the firm evolves its content media products.

Adjusted gross profit margins improved sequentially from 50% to 52%, compared to a reported margin of 48% in the second quarter of last year.

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi is optimistic on the company's ability to expand its margins, especially against a tough macroeconomic backdrop.

Outlook: For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, revenue is expected in the range of $180M-190M vs. $204.84M consensus and adj. EPS of $0.36 to $0.39 vs. $0.39 consensus.

Shares have recovered following the results, erasing losses made during the six straight sessions ahead of earnings, and are on track for its biggest gain since August 2020.