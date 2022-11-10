Digital Turbine stock surges 36% on bottom line positives

Nov. 10, 2022 9:45 AM ETDigital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Financial stock market graph. Selective focus.

Diego Thomazini

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares gained 36% on Thursday after the mobile growth and optimization firm reported second quarter earnings that exceeded Bloomberg estimates.

The company generated adjusted net income of $35M, with all-time high adjusted EBITDA margin of 28%. Results exceeded the midpoints of the firm's own profitability guidance for the quarter.

Revenue of 174.9M was down 7% year-on-year, with AGP business growing 6% "despite a softer ad market", the company said in the earnings call. ODS segment was down 16% over prior year, largely driven by the near-term headwinds as the firm evolves its content media products.

Adjusted gross profit margins improved sequentially from 50% to 52%, compared to a reported margin of 48% in the second quarter of last year.

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi is optimistic on the company's ability to expand its margins, especially against a tough macroeconomic backdrop.

Outlook: For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, revenue is expected in the range of $180M-190M vs. $204.84M consensus and adj. EPS of $0.36 to $0.39 vs. $0.39 consensus.

Shares have recovered following the results, erasing losses made during the six straight sessions ahead of earnings, and are on track for its biggest gain since August 2020.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.